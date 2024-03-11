Woman drowns at Lake Havasu after jumping off a boat and losing life vest

LAKE HAVASU, AZ — A woman drowned while at Lake Havasu over the weekend.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office was called to the area near The Islander RV on Lake Havasu for reports of a possible drowning.

When deputies arrived they learned a woman had jumped off a boat and into the water to swim. When she was in the water her improperly secured life jacket came off, officials said.

She reportedly began to panic, went under the water, and did not resurface.

A dive team with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office searched the area but did not immediately find the woman.

Her body was later located with the help of sonar technology. She has been identified as 49-year-old Cynthia Marin of La Mesa, California.

An investigation into the events leading to her drowning remains ongoing.