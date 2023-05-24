Woman dies during hike near Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trail

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A woman is dead after hiking at the Grand Canyon.

On May 14, emergency responders with the National Park Service were alerted about an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse.

When crews arrived at the location the hiker became pulseless, according to officials.

Efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead, according to the NPS.

She has been identified as a 36-year-old woman from Westfield, Indiana. Officials say she was attempting to hike to the Colorado River and back in one day.

Park Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park strongly urge visitors, especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks. In the summer months, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade. Park rangers do not advise hiking in the inner canyon between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. as most heat-related illnesses are from hikers on trail between these hours. The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

