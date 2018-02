SOMERTON, AZ - An 18-year-old woman is dead after she crashed a car in the desert near Somerton.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office received reports around 2 a.m. Saturday about a car accident in the desert.

Authorities say 18-year-old Vanya Rodriguez Valtierra was driving an SUV in the desert when she lost control and rolled the car. The SUV overturned once and came to a rest on its wheels.

Valtierra suffered serious injuries during the crash, officials said. A 16-year-old passenger drove the SUV out of the desert where first responders were waiting.

Valtierra was found unresponsive at the scene and later died of her injuries, a YCSO spokesperson said. The passenger was taken to the hospital but his current condition is unknown at this time.

The passenger's name is not being released.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, however, anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to call the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.