BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — An elderly woman is in critical condition after a shooting involving a police officer in Bullhead City.

Bullhead City police say it happened on Miracle Mile and N. Oatman Road Tuesday evening.

Officials say the elderly woman was armed before the shooting but no other details have been released.

She was airlifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for treatment.

Lake Havasu City police will handle the investigation, which remains ongoing.