Woman confesses to 1988 Prescott murder, avoids prison time

AP
his undated photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office shows a law enforcement official discovering a photograph of Pamela Pitts in the wood stove of a home she shared with two others in Prescott, Ariz., in 1988. Pitts' then-roommate, Shelly Harmon, recently confessed to killing Pitts and was sentenced to time she already had served in another killing. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 9:19 AM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 12:19:58-04

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Shelly Harmon was long suspected of killing her roommate in central Arizona in 1988.

She wasn't charged in the death of Pamela Pitts until nearly 30 years later and not until she wrapped up a 20-year prison sentence in the death of her ex-boyfriend.

Harmon pleaded guilty in March to the fatal beating of Pitts.

This undated photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office shows Shelly Harmon after she was arrested in the 1988 death of Pamela Pitts. The two women were roommates at the time. Harmon recently confessed to killing Pitts and was sentenced to time she already had served in another killing. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In a shocking twist, a court recently agreed she won't spend any more time behind bars.

Prosecutors said it was important to get a conviction and bring closure for Pitts' family.

The body of the rowdy but compassionate 19-year-old was found burned in a pile of trash outside Prescott, Arizona.

