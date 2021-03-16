With parade canceled, Fiesta Bowl creates new event for sponsor

Initially, the Fiesta Bowl moved its annual parade from Jan. 2 to April 10, hoping by then the COVID-19 situation would allow for a parade and large gatherings of people to happen.

It soon became clear that a parade wouldn’t be in the cards this year, but Mike Nealy , the Fiesta Bowl executive director, said he wanted to still have an event for the parade’s sponsor Desert Financial Credit Union.

Desert Financial has been a sponsor for some of the Fiesta Bowl’s non-football game-related programing since 2018, including the title sponsor of the parade and the bowl game’s Wishes For Teachers education grant program.

Without a parade, the Fiesta Bowl team cooked up an idea to bring the parade feel and its sponsor Desert Financial to communities around the state, but without mass gatherings. From March 22-26, Fiesta Bowl and Desert Financial officials will be taking a bus across the state of Arizona, including to communities outside the Phoenix-metro area in Prescott, Flagstaff and Tucson, making donations to education and youth sports groups. They are calling it the Kindness Arizona tour.

