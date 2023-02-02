Winning The Pick ticket worth $3.5 million sold in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Check your The Pick tickets — you might be a millionaire!

Arizona Lottery says a winning ticket worth $3,500,000 was sold ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

The numbers picked were 6, 12, 18, 23, 30 and 42.

The ticket was sold at a Safeway store near 64th Street and Greenway Parkway in Scottsdale.

The annuity prize option is $116,666.67 per year for 30 years. The cash prize option is $1,813,471.50 in a lump sum payment.

Didn’t win the jackpot? Maybe you’re thousands of dollars richer!

Lottery officials say ten $2,000 winners were picked in Wednesday’s drawing. Those tickets were sold in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Fort Mohave, Tempe, White Hills, Tubac, Gilbert, and Sun City West.