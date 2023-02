MESA, AZ — If you purchased your Fantasy 5 ticket for Monday night’s drawing in Mesa, you might be a big winner!

Arizona Lottery says a ticket winning $367,000 — the jackpot — was sold at the QuikTrip location near Recker and McDowell roads.

Monday’s winning numbers were 9, 22, 30, 34 and 41.

The next drawing is on Tuesday with a jackpot of $50,000.