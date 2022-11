PHOENIX — Someone in Arizona is holding a lottery ticket worth nearly $7 million.

Arizona Lottery officials say a lucky player won the jackpot prize in Monday's The Pick drawing.

The numbers are: 5, 14, 17, 20, 27, 43

The prize money is $6.9 million after the jackpot increased last week by $4.3 because of a previously unclaimed prize.

The. ticket was sold at a Fry's grocery store located at 7628 E Indian School Road in Scottdale.