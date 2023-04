Check your lottery tickets! A ticket from Wednesday’s ‘The Pick’ drawing is a $1 million winner!

Arizona Lottery officials said Thursday afternoon that the winning ticket was sold at a Walmart store in Oro Valley (7951 N. Oracle Rd.), which is located north of Tucson.

The winning numbers for the April 26 drawing were 1, 9, 25, 29, 31, and 41.

The next 'The Pick' drawing is scheduled for Saturday, April 29.