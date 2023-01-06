Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold at Chandler convenience store

CHANDLER, AZ — A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in the East Valley this week!

Arizona Lottery says Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produced a million-dollar winner, along with many other small-prize winners.

The ticket was sold at a QuikTrip store near Arizona Avenue and Germann Road in Chandler.

Lottery officials say the ticket has not been claimed as of Friday morning.

The winning numbers were 12, 32, 56, 67, and 68, with Powerball 26 and Powerplay 3.

Arizona Lottery

The next chance to win the Powerball jackpot, which is up to an estimated $325 million, is Saturday, Jan. 7.

Arizonans have another chance to win big Friday night. The estimated $940 million Mega Millions jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S. history.