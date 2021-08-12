WINE VENDING MACHINE! GenuWine brings Paris to Phoenix

PHOENIX — A little bit of Paris right here in Arizona! All it took was one trip to Paris for two school teachers to quit their jobs and open GenuWine Arizona Wine Bar; a self-serve wine bar that highlights Arizona wines!

See the wine vending machine at work in the video above!

Co-owners Emily Rieve and Lindsey Schoenemann are not only best friends, but they used to both be 7th-grade math and science teachers in Gilbert. They loved teaching, but they wanted to funnel all of their passion into a new project. Emily journey with her husband to France in 2016. While they were across the pond, Emily saw a self-serve wine tasting and the rest is history. A year a half later in January 2018, GenuWine Arizona officially opened their doors.

All of the fun accoutrements:

- GenuWine Arizona rotates in a new bottle every week. 24 bottles fill up their self-serve machines and at least another 24 options are available to purchase if you would like to take one home.

- Sign up for their Wine Club to receive two bottles of wine plus local products (wine glasses, bath bombs, etc) every month. Wine Club members receive 15% every visit plus a free tasting every month.

- They now have 24 local draft beer options, if you want something else to drink besides wine.

- Build your own charcuterie board at any time.

- Monday nights are trivia night.

- You can rent their space for bridal showers, baby showers, birthdays and corporate events!

- Other unique activities: Paint nights, book club, and wooden sign making classes!

IF YOU GO:

GenuWine Arizona

888 N 1st Ave #101

Phoenix, AZ 85003