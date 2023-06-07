Watch Now
Black Canyon Fire forces closure of U.S. 93 southbound between Wikieup and Wickenburg

It reportedly started as a vehicle fire and spread to wildland
Posted at 8:19 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 12:03:22-04

WICKENBURG, AZ — A newly ignited brush fire Wednesday morning has forced the closure of U.S. 93 southbound between Wikieup and Wickenburg.

Bureau of Land Management officials say the fire is now called the "Black Canyon Fire."

The closure is near milepost 143, and ADOT has not given an estimated time of reopening.

Authorities confirm the blaze started as a vehicle fire about 20 miles south of Wikieup.

The blaze has burned about one acre of land, and officials say the fire's forward progress has been stopped.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.

