Wild horse, burro advocates share concern over BLM population control plans

Some wild horse and burro advocates are sharing concerns over federal plans to sterilize populations laid out in an upcoming budget.

According to the Bureau of Land Management Greenback for Fiscal Year 2025, millions of dollars are in the budget to constrain the population growth of wild horses and burros.

“The FY 2025 Budget includes $170.9 million for the Wild Horse and Burro Management program to allow the BLM to work to constrain the population growth of animals on the range, including through removals, fertility control treatments, and permanent sterilization efforts, and to help meet rising costs in off-range corrals and pastures,” the report says.

BLM says at more than 80,000 animals, BLM-managed public lands are at three times the “carrying capacity” and negatively impact both the land and animal population as they continue to grow.

“BLM will continue partnerships with academic research institutions and the U.S. Department of Agriculture aimed at developing longer lasting fertility control treatments," the report says. "The Bureau will also continue to emphasize other nonlethal population management tools such as private placements and transfers to other Federal, State, and local entities.”

Some animal advocates are sharing concerns about the plan and say the plan does not offer enough details about the sterilization methods.

American Wild Horse Conversation group says, in the past, the BLM has used “high-risk procedures” to sterilize and their methods disrupt the structures and natural characteristics of the existing populations.

“AWHC urges a reevaluation of the proposed budget allocation to ensure the long-term preservation of America's wild horse and burro populations through scientifically sound and humane management practices,” the group said in a news release on Thursday.