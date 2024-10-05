Whitlow Fire has Queen Valley on 'set' status, burning southeast of Gold Canyon

QUEEN VALLEY, AZ — A new brush fire burning Saturday has the community of Queen Valley on "set" status east of the Valley, according to Tonto National Forest.

The "Whitlow Fire" is believed to be 100 acres and is burning north of Hewitt Station, near Comet Peak and the community of Queen Valley. Frontage Road 357 is currently closed in the area.

Queen Valley is southeast of Gold Canyon and west of Superior, along US 60.

The #WhitlowFire is 100 acres, located north of Hewitt Station near Comet Peak & the community of Queen Valley. FR 357 is closed. 5 eng., Phoenix Handcrew & Mesa IHC are responding. Type 1 helo & air tankers on order. Queen Valley residents are in “set” status. #TontoNF #AZFire pic.twitter.com/W5BMFEu9Ft — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) October 5, 2024

Crews are responding and a helicopter as well as air tankers are on order, according to Tonto National Forest.

Boyce Thompson Arboretum is about 10 miles east of Queen Valley and is not in any type of "set" or "go" status at the moment.

So far authorities have not said that any homes or structures are threatened. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.