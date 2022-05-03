Where you can eat alligator in Arizona

PHOENIX — Looking to take your tastebuds on an adventure? Longing for a trip to taste the Cajun culinary delights of the Bayou?
Chicken of the swamp, otherwise known as alligator, has been a rare delicacy in southern parts of the United States on record since the early 1800s. You will find it baked, sautéed, or fried and served as tacos, gumbo, jambalaya, sausage, or nuggets.
Alligator meat is a lean meat that is considered nutritious because it is high in protein and low in fat content. It is one of the healthier proteins you can consume as it is high in dietary fibers and iron content, while also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids.
Transplanted Louisianans have told us that if you want a bite...that has some BITE, these are the spots to eat alligator out here in the Valley!
OF NOTE: Alligators have been harvested in the wild in Louisiana for consumption since the 1800s. It is commonly known that alligators are now farm-raised just like any other protein. If you purchase the meat to cook at home, always store it in the freezer until it is ready to be used. Thaw completely before placing on heat and try to only cook what you will eat immediately. Experts advise against re-freezing alligator meat once it has been thawed.
Cooked Alligator Dishes:
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
Crispy Fried Alligator: Fresh Cut Potato Sticks & Creole Dipping Sauce
11051 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Flavors of Louisana
1/4-pound of Alligator
Alliagtor Combination Plate
Alligator 6" Po-Boys
Alligator 12" Po-Boys
13025 W. Rancho Santa Fe Blvd.
Avondale, AZ 85392
or
315 West Elliot Rd.
Suite 108, Tempe AZ 85284
Reel Fish Taco Company Food Truck
Alligator Plate: Coated & Fried in Corn-Based Breading, Topped With Cabbage & Green Chile White Sauce
The Parish
Flies in and cooks and entire alligator for Mardi Gras.
MARDI GRAS MENU: 1/4-pound of Smoked Gator
6453 N Oracle Rd.
Tucson, AZ 85704
Cuts of Alligator Meat:
Hobe Meats
Alligator Sirloin Strips
Alligator Andouille Sausage
6044 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Rusty Nail Meats
Alligator Sirloin in 1-pound Packages
10392 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite 104
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Butcher Block Meats
Frozen Alligator Sirloin in 1-pound Packages
4015 S Arizona Ave. Ste 11
Chandler, AZ 85248