Where you can eat alligator in Arizona

PHOENIX — Looking to take your tastebuds on an adventure? Longing for a trip to taste the Cajun culinary delights of the Bayou?

Chicken of the swamp, otherwise known as alligator, has been a rare delicacy in southern parts of the United States on record since the early 1800s. You will find it baked, sautéed, or fried and served as tacos, gumbo, jambalaya, sausage, or nuggets.

Alligator meat is a lean meat that is considered nutritious because it is high in protein and low in fat content. It is one of the healthier proteins you can consume as it is high in dietary fibers and iron content, while also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids.

Transplanted Louisianans have told us that if you want a bite...that has some BITE, these are the spots to eat alligator out here in the Valley!

OF NOTE: Alligators have been harvested in the wild in Louisiana for consumption since the 1800s. It is commonly known that alligators are now farm-raised just like any other protein. If you purchase the meat to cook at home, always store it in the freezer until it is ready to be used. Thaw completely before placing on heat and try to only cook what you will eat immediately. Experts advise against re-freezing alligator meat once it has been thawed.

Cooked Alligator Dishes:

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Crispy Fried Alligator: Fresh Cut Potato Sticks & Creole Dipping Sauce

11051 N Black Canyon Hwy

Phoenix, AZ 85029

Flavors of Louisana

1/4-pound of Alligator

Alliagtor Combination Plate

Alligator 6" Po-Boys

Alligator 12" Po-Boys

13025 W. Rancho Santa Fe Blvd.

Avondale, AZ 85392

or

315 West Elliot Rd.

Suite 108, Tempe AZ 85284

Reel Fish Taco Company Food Truck

Alligator Plate: Coated & Fried in Corn-Based Breading, Topped With Cabbage & Green Chile White Sauce

The Parish

Flies in and cooks and entire alligator for Mardi Gras.

MARDI GRAS MENU: 1/4-pound of Smoked Gator

6453 N Oracle Rd.

Tucson, AZ 85704

Cuts of Alligator Meat:

Hobe Meats

Alligator Sirloin Strips

Alligator Andouille Sausage

6044 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Rusty Nail Meats

Alligator Sirloin in 1-pound Packages

10392 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite 104

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Butcher Block Meats

Frozen Alligator Sirloin in 1-pound Packages

4015 S Arizona Ave. Ste 11

Chandler, AZ 85248