What to know: Six Arizona lakes to escape the Valley heat in 2024

Arizona is known for its desert landscapes and hiking, but there are plenty of lakes to be discovered too! Check out this list of different lakes around the state and what they have to offer!
Theodore Roosevelt Lake – ~95 miles northeast of Mesa, ~ 50 miles south of Payson.
- Fishing spot for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass, Crappie, Sunfish, Channel Catfish and Flathead Catfish.
- Camping is available. Be sure to check with specific campsites for applicable fees.
- Daily passes are $8. Motorized watercraft require a $4 sticker. Yearly passes are available for $80 or $60 for seniors. More information on passes.
- Rental boats are available.
Apache Lake – South of Theodore Roosevelt dam
- Fishing spot for Largemouth and Smallmouth bass, Flathead catfish, Rainbow trout, Walleye, yellow bass, bluegill, green sunfish and carp.
- Daily passes are $8. Motorized watercraft require a $4 sticker. Yearly passes are available for $80 or $60 for seniors. More information on passes.
- Kayaks, Paddleboards, and pontoon boats are available to rent.
- For those who don’t want to do traditional camping, there’s a waterfront full hookup RV park and a lakeside hotel.
- Camping is available. Be sure to check with specific campsites for applicable fees.
Canyon Lake – South of Apache Lake, Horse Mesa Dam
- If you’re boating, get there early! The USDA website says the boating capacity is often met early in the day and no additional boats will be let in.
- Daily passes are $8. Motorized watercraft require a $4 sticker. Yearly passes are available for $80 or $60 for seniors. More information on passes.
- Fishing spot for Rainbow Trout, Channel Catfish, Carp, Sunfish, Channel Catfish, Flathead Catfish, Walleye.
- Camping is available. Be sure to call ahead for reservations. For more info, visit: https://canyonlakemarina.com/camping/
- Boats are available to rent.
- Want to take a cruise? Book a ride around the lake on the Dolly Steamboat! Dinner and nighttime cruises are available.
Lake Pleasant – ~55 miles north of Phoenix
- Fishing spot for white bass, striped bass, largemouth bass, bluegill, white crappie, black crappie, bigmouth buffalo fish, channel catfish, flathead catfish, green sunfish, redear sunfish and tilapia. A fishing license is required.
- Entry fee varies. $7 per vehicle, $4 per motorized watercraft, $2 non-motorized watercraft.
- Motorized and non-motorized watercrafts are available to rent at the Scorpion Bay Marina.
- Camping is available at various sites around the park.
Lake Powell – Near Page, AZ, 134 miles north of Flagstaff
- Lake Powell was created in 1963 and is the second largest man-made lake in the United States.
- Be sure to check the hours of the area you are looking to visit. A standard entrance pass ranges from $15-$30. Depending on what you are bringing into the park.
- South Lake Powell (Arizona) includes the Lake Powell Resort, Wahweap Marina and Glen Canyon Dam.
- Houseboat rentals are available, as well as powerboat and watercraft, and “water toys”
- Water toys include ski tubes, wakeboards, water skis, kayaks, paddleboards, kneeboards, ZUP boards and Lilly Pads
- Camping available
- Other things available include boat tours, rafting trips at Horseshoe Bend, hiking, and fishing.
- The Lake Powell website also has a list of things to do in the area on the south side of the lake.
Lake Havasu – 193 miles northwest of Phoenix
- Lake Havasu is known worldwide as a bass fishing destination, according to the website. Largemouth, smallmouth and striped bass can all be found in the lake.
- Park entrance fee is $20 per vehicle Friday through Sunday and holidays, and $15 per vehicle Monday through Thursday.
- Camping is available either through cabin rentals or campgrounds.
- Motorized watercraft and off-road vehicles are available to rent through a third party.