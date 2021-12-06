WHAT TO EXPECT: Storms set to bring rain, snow to Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Sweater weather is finally moving into our state with two storm systems headed our way this week.

Our first storm chances begin Tuesday after a storm system moves down the California coast and heads toward Arizona. With this first storm, we’ll likely see some scattered showers in the Valley, winds, and clouds.

For higher elevations, down to about 6,000 feet, we could see one to two inches of snow.

A second storm will move into Arizona on Thursday, bringing a better chance of moisture and even cooler temperatures.

We’re looking at Valley high temperatures in the low 60s as we end the work week, dropping into the 40s in the overnight hours.

