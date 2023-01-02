Weather delays schools, closes highways in Northern Arizona

Some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to operate on a delayed start due to the winter weather.
School closures and delays for Monday, January 2:
- Flagstaff Unified School District - Two-hour delayed start. For more information, visit the FUSD website.
- Northland Preparatory Academy - Delayed start. Classes begin at 10:15 a.m.
- Flagstaff Junior Academy - Two-hour delayed start.
Many schools in northern Arizona are still on Winter break. Districts have not yet made the decision if classes are impacted Tuesday.
The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced road closures in the region:
- Eastbound State Route 260 at milepost 256 - about four miles from Payson
- Eastbound I-40 at milepost 146 (near SR 89 in Ash Fork)
- SR 64 near the Grand Canyon (between mileposts 242-269)
- Northbound I-17 near SR 179
- Southbound SR 89A at milepost 399 (near I-17)
- Northbound SR 89A at milepost 375
- Westbound I-40 at milepost 252 in Winslow
- Southbound SR 87 at milepost 340
- SR 260 from SR 87 to Camp Verde
- Eastbound I-40 from Kingman (mile post 72)
- Westbound SR 238 at milepost 42. This road is closed due to flooding.