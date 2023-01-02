Weather delays schools, closes highways in Northern Arizona

Some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to operate on a delayed start due to the winter weather.

School closures and delays for Monday, January 2:



Flagstaff Unified School District - Two-hour delayed start. For more information, visit the FUSD website.

Northland Preparatory Academy - Delayed start. Classes begin at 10:15 a.m.

Flagstaff Junior Academy - Two-hour delayed start.

Many schools in northern Arizona are still on Winter break. Districts have not yet made the decision if classes are impacted Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced road closures in the region:

