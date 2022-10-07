'We hear about overdoses every week': Non-profit fighting to stop fentanyl deaths

The fentanyl crisis is killing Arizonans. In 2021, 2,006 Arizonans died from opioid overdoses, which is an average of five people per day.

The people at Sonoran Prevention Works have one main goal — save lives.

On a Tuesday morning, Steven Levin and Janely Barragan stuff their backpacks with Narcan, fentanyl testing strips, needles, electrolytes, condoms, hygiene products, and more.

Then they head out to parks, shelters, and locations across the city to pass it all out.

The item with the greatest demand is usually Narcan, a medicine that rapidly reverses a fentanyl overdose.

"I mean it’s the most important thing we do," said Levin, referencing the Narcan distribution. "It reverses an overdose. People deserve to live."

In a small park off Dunlap Avenue, nearly every person experiencing homeless is eager to accept some Narcan.

"It’s almost more essential than water," said Christy, who is currently living in the park. "That’s why I always take more than what they can give me. If I have three of them, good. Because that’s what? Three lives I can possibly save."

Christy said she avoids fentanyl, but sees it constantly.

"I never even knew what a blue was," said Christy. "I don’t run with 'blue jays.'"

Barragan and Levin tell ABC15 they see the blue pills nearly every time they do outreach work.

"It’s really bad. If you’re out here, you’re gonna find it," said Barragan. "I’m seeing the straight-up blues."

"It would take me 10 to 15 minutes [to find]," said Levin.

Levin says he has seen how the influx in fentanyl supply from other countries has impacted demand and pricing here in the Valley.

"It has completely replaced heroin in like the last three years - and it’s gone from about $30 a pill to a dollar or two," said Levin. "Mexico makes it, but the demand is here."

The demand impacts more than just the people using and cartels' bottom line.

"There’s petty crime that goes with it. People having a hard time holding down a job. People having a hard time maintaining an apartment or house. It makes it hard on families," said Levin.

Most of all though, the drug can be unpredictable and deadly.

"We hear about overdoses every week," said Levin.

This fentanyl epidemic is not confined to race, gender, or socio-economic group.

"There are actually people living in homes that are functioning, working and using fentanyl," said Barragan, who thinks there is a misconception that fentanyl only exists in the streets.

"The drugs of the result of the homelessness. As opposed to the homelessness being the result of the drugs," said Levin. "Because if you’re cold or hot or thirsty or tired, that’s going to make you feel better - temporarily."

The harm reduction work that Steven and Janely do every week is part of the solution to a complex problem.

"You’re just not going to arrest your way out of it," said Levin. They’ve tried that multiple times, through multiple epidemics, and the drugs are still here."

