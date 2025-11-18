Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Small-business owners share tariff worries with Attorney General Kris Mayes

Attorney general holds roundtable with business community
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes held a roundtable with small-business owners in Phoenix on Monday morning to hear how tariffs are affecting them. One builder told her his construction company is losing money on every job.
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes held a roundtable with small-business owners in Phoenix on Monday morning to hear how tariffs are affecting them.

One builder told her his construction company is losing money on every job.

President Donald Trump recently rolled back some tariffs on food items such as cocoa and bananas, but most of his “Liberation Day” tariffs remain in place.

Mayes is co-leading a lawsuit challenging those tariffs. The Supreme Court heard arguments on the case earlier this month, but it’s unclear when they may make a ruling.

In the video player above, ABC15’s Manuelita Beck hears from business owners about their tariff concerns.

Watch the full stream of the roundtable below

