WATCH: Small-business owners share tariff worries with Attorney General Kris Mayes

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes held a roundtable with small-business owners in Phoenix on Monday morning to hear how tariffs are affecting them.

One builder told her his construction company is losing money on every job.

President Donald Trump recently rolled back some tariffs on food items such as cocoa and bananas, but most of his “Liberation Day” tariffs remain in place.

Mayes is co-leading a lawsuit challenging those tariffs. The Supreme Court heard arguments on the case earlier this month, but it’s unclear when they may make a ruling.

