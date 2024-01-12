WATCH: Senator Sinema says border security deal coming ‘very soon’

PHOENIX — A bipartisan group of senators is hammering out the final details of a new border security proposal and expects to be able to “share complete information very soon.”

“I’ve been working on this for several months, it's been our, you know, really our number one focus. And I'm really happy to say that we are closing in on the final elements of our agreement,” Sinema told ABC15. “So we hope to have details for folks around the country soon. But we're down to the last one or two differences of opinion and I'm confident that we'll be able to resolve those and move forward with this legislation.

However, when asked what “soon” meant, Sen. Sinema said she wasn’t quite sure because “we’re just not quite there yet.”

While specific details of the proposal have not been revealed, Sinema said the goal is to tackle two areas: regaining control of the border from the cartels and reforming the asylum process.

Watch the full story and response from Sen. Sinema in the player above.