WANDERLUST! Snowy winter wonderland escapes in Arizona

PHOENIX - If you listen closely, you can hear the sleigh bells ring! Snow is glistening in the lanes of these winter getaway destinations. Great dining, great shopping, lots of après ski and non-ski activities, and the best assortment of cozy cabin lodging of any state on the west coast. We are talking places where you can easily spend a week car free!

Watch the video above to see these winter wonderlands for yourself!

Take a stroll past a snowy ice creek or close your eyes and try to catch snowflakes on your tongue!

RELATED: Cozy cabin adventures to escape to in Arizona!

MORE: There is a real Polar Express in Arizona!

ALSO: Best hikes to see fall colors in Arizona!