Voting rights ruling increases pressure on Democrats to act

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo Maricopa County elections officials count ballots at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix. The Supreme Court has upheld voting restrictions in Arizona in a decision that could make it harder to challenge other voting measures put in place by Republican lawmakers following last year's elections. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 11:44:21-04

Congressional Democrats are facing renewed pressure to pass legislation that would protect voting rights after a Supreme Court ruling made it harder to challenge Republican efforts to limit ballot access.

RELATED: Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions, ruling they're not discriminatory

The 6-3 ruling Thursday on a case from Arizona was the second time in a decade that conservatives on the Supreme Court have weakened components of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That's a landmark Civil Rights-era law.

But this opinion was released in a much different political climate.

President Donald Trump’s lie that last year’s election was stolen has spurred Republicans to pass tougher rules on voting under the cloak of election integrity.

