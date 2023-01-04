Vitalant in need of donations during emergency-level blood shortage

Vitalant is Arizona's largest nonprofit community blood provider, servicing the need of 62 hospitals in the state. Right now, communications manager Sue Thew said they're in an emergency-level blood shortage.

"I know people, they keep hearing it, they keep hearing it, but the situation hasn't changed," Thew said. "We need more people to step up and donate blood."

Thew said it's a perfect storm for the shortage right now, which has been going on since June.

The days between Christmas and the New Year holiday see the fewest amount of blood donations of the year, yet January sees the highest need for blood in hospitals.

"Nobody wants to be in the hospital over the holiday season and even though a surgery may not be considered an emergency, there are still essential surgeries that people postpone until right after the holidays," Thew said.

Also, Vitalant said there's still a 20-percent decrease in blood drives over pre-pandemic levels.

"We are in a worse situation this year than we've seen in many years because with so many people still working virtually," Thew said. "Yet, blood usage has returned to normal levels."

Donors like David Constance said they make it a routine to donate blood whenever they can.

"I think that this is a great way to show teamwork and that if we care for one another just to reach out," Constance said. "I think that's the best thing."

Vitalant regularly accepts appointments for blood donations at any of its locations. To learn more, visit their website.

Vitalant is also hosting Arizona's largest blood drive on Sunday, January 8 at Tempe Center for the Arts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more and sign up for an appointment, click here.

Each donor at the drive will receive several thank-you gifts from sponsors, including:

