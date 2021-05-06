Virtual book drive aims to connect young kids to books

In an effort to connect young kids with books, a Valley nonprofit is hoping their virtual book drive is the biggest yet.

Southwest Human Development is in the middle of their virtual book drive, which runs through May. You can donate and take part online.

Their goal is to raise roughly $30,000 to help provide books to families in the community.

Jake Adams, the organization's chief development officer, told ABC15 the books they purchase are then distributed to pediatrician's clinics around the Valley, who then give the books to families in need.

"What we found, through a lot of research, through the Reach Out and Read program, is that parents really listen to what the pediatrician says," Adams said. "So, when a pediatrician prescribes reading a book every day for at least 20 minutes to a parent, they're going to do it. So, it's a great way to really get that early literacy."

While they distribute books to clinics around the Valley, the goal is to reach lower-income and underserved communities.

Adams stressed the importance of parents reading to their young kids.

"We don't teach kids how to read," Adams said. "We teach parents the importance of reading to their young child every single day. That is going to build language and literacy and hopefully a love of reading."