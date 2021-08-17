VIDEO: Pursuit suspect taken into custody in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after leading multiple agencies on a wild pursuit across the Valley Monday night.

The ABC15 chopper tracked the man's SUV as it was driving south of the Valley before going up Interstate 10 into Phoenix.

The SUV was driving the wrong way at times with sparks flying before it was stopped and the driver and two other people bailed from the vehicle near 24th Street and Broadway Road.

Video shows the driver being taken into custody by police.

There is no additional information at this time.