SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A Valley high school basketball game, with playoff implications, was cut short after a fight broke out on the court.

Players from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale and Higley High School in Gilbert faced off Friday night in a play-in game, with the winner advancing to the 4a state tournament.

The skirmish broke out with 6:48 remaining in the game, and Higley leading 62-37.

According to Brian Gessner, the State Commissioner of Officials for the Arizona Interscholastic Association, two players initially got into it after a referee called a foul.

According to Gessner, the altercation saw players on both teams throw punches. Part of the incident caught on video by AZ Finest Mixtape shows a Higley player on the ground.

Referees declared the game over and Higley, the winner following the fight.

Now, "multiple" players from both teams could face suspension, according to Gessner. With the win, Higley advances and is the 13th seed in the state tournament and will face Moon Valley on Wednesday.

The question, though, is how many players will they have available?

AIA officials are scheduled to meet Monday morning to determine punishment for both teams.