Here are the 7 worst decisions you can make in Phoenix (VIDEO)

Kari Van Horn
11:48 AM, Feb 11, 2016
1 hour ago
state

Phoenix is a glorious city but unexpected regret could be just around the corner.

KNXV
ABC15
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - Phoenix is a city where unexpected regret could be just around the corner. The good news is we're here to help you learn quickly! If you forget to check your shoes for scorpions before putting them on, well, you'll probably never make that same mistake twice. At least hopefully you won't.

Everyone is moving to Phoenix because it's a year-round vacation where luxury and fun are the way of life.

Watch the video above to make sure your stay is party that doesn't end up in the Emergency Room.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ