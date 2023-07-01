VIDEO: Full interview with Yarnell Hill Fire survivor Brendan McDonough

PHOENIX — As we mark ten years since the Yarnell Hill Fire on Friday, ABC15’s Katie Raml sits down with the only surviving member of that Granite Mountain Hotshot crew, Brendan McDonough. He was serving as a lookout for the crew when the fire overtook his position.

The two talk about McDonough's journey to healing in the last 10 years and how he was finally able to accept help, get sober and open his own recovery treatment center for men in Prescott.

Watch the full interview below:

Part 1:

Part 1: Interview with Brendan McDonough

Part 2:

Part 2: Interview with Brendan McDonough

Part 3: