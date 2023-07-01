Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

VIDEO: Full interview with Yarnell Hill Fire survivor Brendan McDonough

McDonough opens up about sobriety, opening a recovery treatment center
Brendan McDonough was the only one of the Granite Mountain Hotshots to survive the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013. Now, ten years later, he can look back at the last decade and his fight for today. "Every mirror you look in, there you are," says McDonough. "Like, you can go wherever you want and what's in your head doesn't leave."
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 21:21:55-04

PHOENIX — As we mark ten years since the Yarnell Hill Fire on Friday, ABC15’s Katie Raml sits down with the only surviving member of that Granite Mountain Hotshot crew, Brendan McDonough. He was serving as a lookout for the crew when the fire overtook his position.

The two talk about McDonough's journey to healing in the last 10 years and how he was finally able to accept help, get sober and open his own recovery treatment center for men in Prescott.

Watch the full interview below:

Part 1:

Part 1: Interview with Brendan McDonough

Part 2:

Part 2: Interview with Brendan McDonough

Part 3:

Part 3: Interview with Brendan McDonough

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!