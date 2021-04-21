VIDEO: Dr. Pastor Warren Stewart, Sr., Bishop Anthony Holt weigh in on Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

PHOENIX — On Tuesday, former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

The jury returned the unanimous verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Following the verdict, Chauvin's bail was revoked and he will now remain in custody for the next eight weeks until sentencing. Judge Peter Cahill thanked the jury for "not only jury service, but heavy duty jury service."

Valley faith leaders Dr. Pastor Warren Stewart Sr. and Bishop Anthony Holt spoke with ABC15's Steve Irvin to share their reaction to Tuesday's historic verdict.