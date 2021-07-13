Video captures San Tan Valley backyard wall collapsing during weekend storms

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — The heavy winds, rain, and lighting have left a big mess for many Valley families to clean up. From uprooted trees, to flying trampolines, gazebos, and patio furniture, destroyed.

In San Tan Valley's Johnson Ranch community, a backyard camera set up outside a home captured a terrifying sight. You can see heavy rain falling and then a wall separating two homes toppled to the ground.

Ronald Pedregon, who lives in the home said he had just gone into the backyard with his wife a few minutes before it happened.

"We just try to "batten down the hatches you know, moved some of the patio furniture, removed cushions and umbrellas," said Pedregon.

When they went back inside, all they heard was rain, winds, and thunder.

"Then all of a sudden I get a call from my neighbor, he says you might want to go outside and take a look," said Pedregon.

That is when he saw that a large section of the brick wall between their two homes had collapsed.

"We were just in shock. I've been through situations like this before high winds in the Bay area and around the country where we've lived, but I've never seen a wall crumble like that," said Pedregon.

Insurance agents are now assessing the damage.