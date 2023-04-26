Veto override on 'Tamale Bill' fails

PHOENIX — No override.

That was the final vote on an already vetoed House Bill legalizing the selling of goods like tamales, tortillas, and other homemade food on the street.

Small business owners gathered outside of the Arizona Capitol during the vote and were hopeful the odds would be in their favor.

They made their voices heard when the outcome went the other way, telling ABC15 the failed override isn't just disappointing but a decision that will affect their livelihood.

"Pineapple express, mango habanero," said Ken Holgate, owner of Simple Homemade Harvest.

He says the costs to be able to meet the code, following the veto of House Bill 2509, will be impossible to keep up with.

"I don't know if I'm actually going to stay in business or have to shut down," he added.

Char Ugol started Aspen’s All-Star bakery for her son, Steven.

"My son has autism. He can't drive. He can't drive an Uber, but this is something he can do," said Ugol.

They started during the pandemic and have been doing well, but after this so-called "Tamale Bill" was vetoed by Governor Katie Hobbs his business' future is unknown.

“Today is like a bad day for us, boo,” said Steven.

"We're stuck. I mean we have to close. There's really nothing for us to shift to. What a disappointment," added Ugol.

Rosalva used to sell tamales on the street and was hoping for it to become legalized.

She tells us she was saddened by the outcome, as she has been unable to sell tamales since the veto.

Representatives, like Teresa Martinez, were among those who came out to show support to the small business owners.

"I am breaking the law buying a tamale. I know that sounds ridiculous," Rep. Teresa Martinez told ABC15.

This comes after state democrats announced they would no longer be providing the needed votes to override the governor's veto, citing health concerns attached to it.

Martinez made her message clear though.

"We need to support the Latino community. We need to support entrepreneurship, and we need to support people pulling themselves up and doing the right thing and you know what I'm going to support her and buy some tamales," added Rep. Martinez.

Many who were affected by the veto seemed to echo many of the same sentiments.

"This bill was kind of what catapulted me into starting my home bakery business," said Alison McKee.

Now that it's gone, McKee, with Big Tank Ranch Sourdough Bakery, says this means it'll be another year of fighting for what will keep their businesses alive.

"Trying to legalize butter creme. Hopefully, we'll get this bill reintroduced next session," said Mckee.