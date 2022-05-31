Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Vernon area residents on 'set status' due to Marshall Mountain Fire east of Show Low

Marshall Fire Vernon AZ.png
Firefighter S. Fuller, Pinetop Fire District
Marshall Fire Vernon AZ.png
Posted at 8:16 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 23:20:40-04

VERNON, AZ — Residents in Vernon, Arizona are under a "set" evacuation status as a wildfire burns on near Marshall Mountain.

The mountain sits west of Vernon, Arizona, and about 14 miles east of Show Low.

The Apache Sitgreaves National Forests say the fire is estimated to be about 50 acres in size as of Monday evening.

Apache County Emergency Management and Preparedness said around 7 p.m. that residents in the Vernon area are on a "set" status, meaning sheriff's deputies and volunteers will be notifying residents of the fire and asking them to be ready to evacuate if given instructions in the coming hours and days.

It's unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.