Valley voters weigh big issues ahead of Arizona primary

The topic of gun control is on the minds of so many following Tuesday's mass shooting in Texas. The debate is likely to play a big role in Arizona's primary on August 2. But, that's not the only issue Arizona voters are thinking about.

Tuesday's shooting deaths of 19 elementary school students and two teachers impacts us all, whether you are a mother of three small children or the father of a young man attending school hundreds of miles away.

The massacre is reigniting the conversation on gun control.

It is one of many issues on the minds of voters as we head toward the August primary.

Kevin Close of Scottsdale says money matters.

"I do a lot of real estate. The interest rates are affecting the housing market is slowing down even though there is a supply shortage,” said Close.

In Tempe, Gonzalez took a break from enjoying the water to tell us the economy is his top issue as well.

But, Close believes voters will also take a closer look at gun issues.

"It's a sore topic with me, you know. I am [for] guns rights, but when something like that happens, it makes me question the people who have guns or the access to guns,” added Close.

Perry, with her family in Maryvale agrees, and is also tracking the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade as the abortion battle heats up.

"If that's what they have to do, that's what they have to do. But, I do recommend other options like adoption," added Perry.

The youngest of the registered voters ABC15 talked with, in Glendale, is set to go to college.

He's focusing on issues at the border and how rising prices are impacting his bottom line.

"I notice things like green beans. They are even more expensive. I typically buy those. I am just noticing those costs and it is really devastating, even the ongoing gas prices that are shooting up,” said Gabe Yahan.

All of these issues are front and center as August and November inch closer.