Valley residents spend Labor Day outdoors

A lot of people had the day off, enjoying the day at the lake, park and hiking to take in the beautiful views. Even those who did have work tried to find a little time to relax.

"Just taking a minute to yourself, even if you're at work," says Jason Forester, had to work.

Many across Arizona chose to celebrate Labor Day outdoors. Fire crews say Lake Pleasant saw 15,000 to 20,0000 visitors over the three-day weekend.

"Working through all the coronavirus times, I mean, I can't think of a better way to celebrate than being out on the lake in Phoenix, Arizona. It's still hot and able to enjoy it in September," says Robert Reynolds, out at Lake Pleasant.

People took their boats out on the water and spent quality time with friends and family.

"It was really fun. We went tubing and we jumped in the water, and we went to Dillon's," says one little girl.

Peoria Fire says they didn't have any water rescues but did experience triple the number of incident calls. They prepared for that ahead of time by bringing in an ambulance to Pleasant Harbor Marina to transport patients as quickly as possible.

"We've had several calls this weekend that we've utilized the rescue being out here. Most of them have been heat-related issues," says firefighter Bret Tewalt with Peoria Fire-Medical Department.

Others went hiking at Shaw Butte Trail, like Teresa Sierra who came out with her niece.

"She's my motivator. So yes, definitely trying to get into fitness," says Teresa Sierra while hiking with her niece.

Sierra calls this spot a hidden gem since it is not as congested as other areas.

"It starts off pretty flat and then as you go up, it just gets super steep so that's a little challenging. But the views, you just stop wherever you want to take a nice little relaxing break and just enjoy the views," says Sierra.

Some families enjoyed the jungle gym at North Mountain Park, while others decided to go for a solo run.

"Honestly, I'm looking forward to doing this hike, and then my dad usually makes a pretty good meatloaf. So, I'm going to go to his house and just enjoy that after this," says Forester.

Many people were out at the park well into the evening. They were taking advantage of the cooler conditions.