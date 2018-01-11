Valley realtor says homeowners association taking down open house signs

PHOENIX - A realtor says a Homeowners Association (HOA) is taking down open house signs.

Jeff Sibbach, with Realty One Group, says the Desert Ridge Community Association has taken down his team's open house signs.

The most recent incident happened at the intersection of 40th Street and Deer Valley in December.

One of Sibbach's employees found their open house signs in the back of a landscape company's pick-up truck.

According to the worker, the HOA hired the landscape company to pick up signs that did not follow specific ordinances.

"They're enforcing rules that don't exist," said Sibbach. "Isn't that why we have the government to make the rules?"

Arizona law states an association does not have to require the use of signs indicating an open house.

If an association does allow for open house signs, the realtor or homeowner still needs to follow the association's specific design rules.

Sibbach says he has reached out to the association for a copy of those design rules but he has not received them.

"We want to help the homeowner sell the house and stay within the rules but we need clarification on how to do that effectively," said Sibbach.

The Arizona Association of Realtors released the following statement to ABC15: