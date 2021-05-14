Valley non-profit helps police officers dealing with trauma

A Valley foundation is helping local law enforcement cope with daily trauma brought on by the job.

Under the Shield is a nonprofit dedicated to helping police officers battle stress. President and Founder Susan Simmons created the foundation when she saw a need to help officers deal with trauma and prevent suicides.

"[An officer's] main purpose is really to help people, and so in that, they have a lot of internal conflict," said Simmons. "The first thing is to have them come in and learn how to talk to their families about this job. They’re so busy protecting their families they don’t want to empty the garbage on them and in doing that they’re actually isolating themselves."

Retired Police Officer Stefani Gombar was drawn to Under the Shield during her 31 years of police service. She retired in March of 2020 and yet can still recall specific traumatic events from early in her career.

"I was a young officer. I tried to do a traffic stop on a white 5.0 Mustang. He took off from me," recalls Gombar. "He ran a red light, t-boned a full-size truck, the driver got ejected from the truck. The white mustang continued down the street, on fire, hit a pole."

Gombar said the driver of the Mustang was drunk and the crash killed the passenger, who she remembers being a young girl. The truck driver who was struck was on death's doorstep when Gombar got to him.

"He had that death gurgle that you hear about. Like he was going to die," said Gombar. "I rolled him back just enough that it opened his airway and he actually survived."

That event, one of many that have stuck with Gombar, and led her to Under the Shield to train on how to manage life after repeated traumatic events.

"The thing about trauma is you don’t ever completely get rid of it; you just learn how to handle it," said Gombar.

One of Under the Shield's favorite patient-turned-coach was Chandler Police Officer Chris Farrar, who died on April 29 after being struck and killed by a suspect in a stolen car. Six years prior he turned to Simmons and Under the Shield when in a low part of his life.

"Chris was suicidal. He went through a very dark time," said Simmons. "He was going through a divorce, he struggled with AFIB. Chris went to jump off a bridge in Chandler, I believe he was on duty, and as he stood there, he was going to jump in front of a truck. He suddenly realized, what would that truck driver go through."

Officer Farrar stepped off that bridge, and shortly after called Simmons for help.

"He came straight to the office and we started to work."

Officer Farrar became a living example of success for Under the Shield. The more he grew, the more he shared. Simmons and Farrar spilled everything on a podcast they did together called 'Fight in Progress." In one episode, Farrar told the full story about his day of nearly attempted suicide.

"Having been through what he had been through he was a very effective coach because it was kind of a been there done that had that experience so he was very trusted especially among the new officers," said Thomas Lovejoy with the Chandler Lieutenant Sergeant Association.

Under the Shield currently works with many law enforcement agencies, including the Chandler Police Department.

According to Blue H.E.L.P., a site that reports data on law enforcement suicides, there have been 57 suicides by law enforcement and corrections officers so far in 2021.