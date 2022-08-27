Valley food banks get much-needed boost securing grant funding for volunteers

PHOENIX — Arizona food banks got a huge boost today, with the announcement that grant money was secured to fund thirty full-time volunteers.

With federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, AmeriCorps is donating $180,000 to the Arizona Food Bank Network.

The money will be used to fund 30 AmeriCorps VISTA. VISTAS are volunteers that dedicate a year of their life to serving local food banks.

"AmeriCorps VISTA is increasing its investment in the food security initiative," said AmeriCorps Mountain Regional Administrator Jill Sears.

Sears says full-time volunteers will get a small stipend to help with housing.

Angie Rodgers is President and CEO of the Arizona Food Bank Network and says support for food banks is critical right now given the community's need.

"Right now, in Arizona, one in nine individuals struggles with food insecurity," Rodgers said.

Christopher Bodnar works for United Food Bank but served an AmeriCorps VISTA before starting his career.

"I would say the COVID part was really tough to deal with," Bodnar said. He served his volunteer during the heart of the pandemic mainly working from home, helping to educate smaller food banks on how to run as an efficient nonprofit.

"A lot of times when it comes to food pantries these are mom-and-pop shops that really need the support on how to run a nonprofit in general. So that was kind of our goal to help them with their sustainability training," he said.

"$180,000 for 30 VISTA, is that right? That is the best deal from the federal government right there," Dave Richins said who is the United Food Bank President and CEO.

Captain Jeff Williams runs the Salvation Army Food Bank in Chandler and sees the need up close.

"We have seen an increase over the last three months of individuals coming in," Williams said. "Our numbers are much higher than they usually are, and right now we're in a food drought. We don't have as many donations so that's part of the challenge," he said.

Richard Castro was at Salvation Army shopping for his family.

"I got a wife and kid at home," Castro said as he loaded fruits, vegetables and other food and household needs into his basket.

Castro says he's coming off hard times but is finally turning his life around, "I used to be homeless and then you know I got on my feet, I got a job, so any food, that helps me out."

Castro says he's grateful for the extra support from volunteers who put in the time to run services like the food bank.

"I just needed somebody to like, give me a job and take a chance, really. And somebody finally did."