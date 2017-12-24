Coolidge family recovering after Christmas tree fire destroys their home

COOLIDGE, AZ - A Coolidge couple is trying to make the best of the holidays after their Christmas tree caught fire and damaged most of their house.

The fire broke out Friday evening.

The homeowner, Travis Froman, told ABC15 he had just returned last week from military duties in California, and was looking forward to spending Christmas with his girlfriend and their five combined kids.

According to his girlfriend, she found smoke in the house when coming home from work Friday night.

"As soon as I opened that door it was just black smoke coming out," said Maria Guevara.

According to the Coolidge Fire Department, while the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, it possibly started with the Christmas tree.

"We're all together and we're all safe, everything else can be replaced," the couple said.

The couple told ABC15 the fire burned the tree, the presents, and the smoke damaged all of their clothing and much of the house.

They are staying at a hotel, and will spend Christmas with relatives while dealing with their insurance company.

A friend started a GoFundMe to help Froman recover items lost in the fire.

The Coolidge Fire Department recommends unplugging Christmas tree lights when no one is home. They also recommend regularly watering the tree and reinsure that it doesn't dry out, which makes it easier to catch fire.