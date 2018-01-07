Utah County Sheriff's Office: Deputy held in Arizona case

Associated Press
8:23 PM, Jan 6, 2018
A 63-year-old Utah sheriff's deputy has been arrested after being accused in Arizona of sexual conduct with a minor.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Gerald Salcido was placed on unpaid administrative leave after being charged in Arizona's Maricopa County on allegations of sexual conduct with a minor and molestation of a child.

The Sheriff's Office says Orem police arrested Salcido on Friday and that he was booked into a jail outside of Utah County.

Online court records for Maricopa County Superior Court don't list an attorney who could comment on behalf of Salcido.

