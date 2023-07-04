Unfinished business: AZ lawmakers may take up Prop 400 at the end of July

PHOENIX — The Central Avenue Bridge on Interstate 17 is one of 10 freeway projects funded by Proposition 400 that was either completed or under construction during fiscal year 2022.

The half-cent sales tax has raised billions of dollars since it was first approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985. It helped pay for, among other things, the developments of loops 101, 202, and 303 freeways.

"I have made it clear from day one that this is a priority. We've been engaging with the legislature on what needs to happen and continue the economic growth in this region and what they sent to my desk is not it," Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs said last month.

The bill, sent to the governor's desk, called for more money on freeways, bridges and arterial roads, and less money for transit with practically no new funding for Valley Metro light rail.

Republicans say the light rail system cost too much for the benefit it provides.

"We are not going to put 40% of the tax money into a system that 1/2% of the people use," said House Transportation Committee chairman David Cook (R) Globe.

Cook is trying to broker a compromise between the governor and Republican lawmakers.

"We do all agree that some kind of a transit system is needed. And there is a way for the cities to get what they want while conservatives and taxpayers get what they deserve," Cook said.

He believes any agreement on Prop 400 must include cuts to light rail funding. If cities want it that bad, Cook says, maybe they should start paying more for it.

If the legislature does not vote on a new version of Prop 400, one option city governments are considering is a statewide ballot initiative to remove the requirement that Maricopa County needs legislative approval before putting a tax directly to voters.