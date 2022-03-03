Ukrainian-born Arizona man considers going to fight for homeland

A Ukrainian-born Arizona man now finds himself having to make a life-changing decision. Konstantin Lukashevich is caught between deciding whether he stays in the United States with his family or goes to defend his homeland in the war.

Konstantin says he is torn because he adores his wife, Melissa, and their three-year-old boy, Kyler, but his heart hurts for loved ones in harm's way in Ukraine.

In a video provided to ABC15 by the Lukashevich family, sirens and alerts can be heard blaring in Ukraine. with an announcement telling people to go inside and take cover.

“I don’t want anything bad to happen to them,” said Konstantin.

Konstantin says he is worried about his family.

He came to the U.S. when he was only two years old, but says his heart is still in Ukraine.

“It is where I was born. It’s my heritage,” he said with pride.

He says, if need be, he would go and fight.

“My objective would be more to reaching my family and seeing if I can get them out of there,” said Konstantin.

“I don’t even like thinking about it, you know.”

His wife Melissa says she understands why he wants to be there but... “I love him,” she said in tears.

It’s a decision that could forever change their family if what she fears most comes true.

“Him not coming back. I need him and our son needs him,” she added.

Lukashevich family in Ukraine says are telling them, “The Russian soldiers are now killing civilians. They’re no longer only targeting military personnel or vehicles,” said Konstantin.

The Lukashevich family also says they’re worried about Ukrainian looters.

“There’s looters along the roadways. They’ll stop you and just shoot you and just take all of your valuables,” he said.

Their relatives also tell them that Russian war tactics have changed.

“They are starting to place landmines and leave landmines behind,” said Konstantin.

Their final worry is that they haven’t heard from their niece in more than 48 hours. She was last seen hiding in Kyiv in a bomb shelter that Russian troops had taken over.

“The last we knew that they weren’t letting them leave,” said Melissa in tears.

The Lukashevich family hopes their family can get out of Ukraine before it’s too late.

“I’m very worried. I’m worried for them,” said Konstantin.

“Just stay in contact as much as you can and we’re thinking about you,” added Melissa.

“We love them… над ними [we love you in Ukrainian],” said Konstantin.

The Lukashevich family started an online fundraiser to help get their family to safety.