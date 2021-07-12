U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Phoenix Thursday on infrastructure tour

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is traveling to Arizona this week as part of an infrastructure tour.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Secretary Buttigieg will visit Phoenix on Thursday, July 15 “to highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework’s historic investment in transit, and how a generational investment in infrastructure can help tribal communities.”

Further details on his Arizona visit were not immediately available.

Buttigieg will also be traveling to Oregon and Chicago for the tour.