Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Phoenix Thursday on infrastructure tour

items.[0].image.alt
Kevin Lamarque/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Transportation Secretary former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, President-elect speaks during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP, File)
Pete Buttigieg
Posted at 9:24 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 12:33:16-04

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is traveling to Arizona this week as part of an infrastructure tour.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Secretary Buttigieg will visit Phoenix on Thursday, July 15 “to highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework’s historic investment in transit, and how a generational investment in infrastructure can help tribal communities.”

Further details on his Arizona visit were not immediately available.

RELATED: Biden takes bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road

Buttigieg will also be traveling to Oregon and Chicago for the tour.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Charlotte Independence today on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app