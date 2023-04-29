U.S. Forest Service sued over unowned horses at Salt River

PHOENIX — An organization comprised of conservationists, environmentalists and birders sued the U.S. Forest Service Thursday, claiming that the organization failed to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act in regard to the horses that live in the Lower Salt River Recreation Area.

According to a press release from the Center for Biological Diversity, the environmental impact of the unowned horses threaten the endangered species in the area through "severe overgrazing."

There are approximately 600 horses in the area that can only support 28 to 44 horses, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit notes that horses moved into the area in the late 1970s after the Tonto National Forest ended a grazing operation that involved 12 cows "because of inadequate forage and damage to the riparian area."

The lawsuit also notes that the U.S. Forest Service has raised its own concerns about the horses to the state of Arizona, but did not prepare an environmental assessment or an environmental impact statement, as required by NEPA.

Due to the agency not fulfilling its requirements, the lawsuit claims that there is now "severe ongoing harm" to the area and the wildlife that inhabits it.

Endangered species include the Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Southwestern Willow Flycatcher and Yuma Clapper Rail. Other impacted wildlife includes mule deer, desert bighorn sheep and quail.

The Center for Biological Diversity is joined in the lawsuit by Maricopa Audubon Society, Arizona Wildlife Federation, Arizona Deer Association, Arizona Bighorn Sheep Society and Arizona Sportsmen for Conservation.

