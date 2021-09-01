U.S. father in mourning after son killed in Kabul bombing

Unrest continues in Afghanistan as allies who were left behind desperately wait for the U.S government to get them out.

Mohammad is a former Afghan U.S. contractor who helped American troops for nearly 13 years.

He was recently injured and lost his son in the bombing that happened just outside of the Kabul airport.

The same blast that killed 13 United States service members.

ABC15 has chosen to leave out his last name, and the last name of his nephew for safety purposes.

Mohammad says he is devastated after losing his youngest son, Samir, who was only 9 years old.

“I’m afraid, but I help U.S. people,” he told ABC15.

Unfortunately, this is Mohammad’s reality, after he tried to get out of Kabul with his family.

“My leg, my hand, my kid is dead,” he added.

His leg and hand were shattered in the blast.

Now he is unable to go into hiding, due to the extent of his injuries.

Lance Camarena is a former infantryman who now lives in Chandler.

He worked closely with Mohammad from 2017 to 2018, on the compound.

“He had all the documentation he needed to leave. Passport, card, and he wasn’t let in. And in return, he gets blown up and now his son is dead,” said Camarena.

He says the Afghan contractors were essential to the mission.

“If we ever needed anything, they would go out to the city to get it for us.”

Fast forward to less than one week ago... “Bomb! I didn’t even know what happened. I’m in the hospital,” said Mohammad.

Mohammad’s nephew, Abobaker, ran over to the scene of the blast and carried his cousin Samir to the hospital. Though, by then, it was too late.

When Mohammad came home, he heard the devastating news.

“A lot of my family, they are in the home. They are crying. I said, what happened. They’re telling me, you’re young son is dead. He’s very good. He’s very happy. He’s very like your people,” he told ABC15.

“I’m really scared and afraid of Taliban because they are everywhere. They are in ranger cars,” added Abobaker.

Abobaker says they are looking for U.S. allies, like his uncle Mohammad.

“And our life. His life. His family’s life is really in danger,” said Abobaker.

“I think it’s cowardly to leave our allies behind. I’m just worried about him around the clock, and everyone else that’s left behind,” added Camarena.

As for Mohammad, he just wants his family to be safe.

“No more life in Afghanistan for me is good,” Mohammad told ABC15.