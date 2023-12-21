U.S. Embassy warns against taking alternate routes to get to Rocky Point

The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico have strongly advised U.S. citizens traveling to and from Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) for the holidays to not use alternate routes through Sonora, following the closure of the Lukeville-Sonoyta Port of Entry.

The Lukeville Port is the most common way for Arizona travelers to enter Mexico on their way down to the popular beach destination.

A message on the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico website said U.S. government employees may not travel to Rocky Point using any other route and asked non-government citizens to reconsider their plans due to incidents of crime and kidnapping.

Citizens who do travel to Rocky Point this weekend should only travel during daylight hours, the message said. It advised that people should monitor local media for updates and follow directions from local officials.

"Maintain a high level of vigilance and keep a low profile," the message said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed Lukeville on Dec. 4 to redirect its agents toward efforts regarding the influx of migrants coming over the Southern Border.

