2 winning Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold in Arizona

Powerball jackpot hits $348 million
Posted at 4:06 PM, Mar 15, 2021
PHOENIX — Two lucky Arizonans became $100,000 richer over the weekend!

Arizona Lottery officials say the two winning Saturday Powerball tickets worth $100,000 each were sold at convenience stores outside the Valley.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Circle K located near Anthem Way and Gavilan Peak Parkway in Anthem
  • Speedway located near East Dueces of Clubs and Penrod Road in Show Low

The winning numbers were 5, 11, 51, 56, 61 with Powerball number 2.

As of Monday afternoon, the two tickets remain unclaimed.

If you have the winning ticket, contact the Arizona Lottery.

