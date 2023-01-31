Two winning Powerball tickets worth $100,000 sold in the Valley Monday

PHOENIX — It was MONEY Monday for Powerball players in the Valley.

Two separate winning lottery tickets were sold in yesterday's drawing. The numbers drawn are: 01, 04, 12, 36, 49 and Powerball 05

The first ticket was sold at Safeway in Cave Creek at Tatum Boulevard and Cave Creek Road. It's worth a prize of $50,000, but the player added Powerplay making the cash prize $100,000.

The second ticket was sold at a Circle K in Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway. The ticket is worth $50,000, but the player also added Powerplay making the cash prize $100,000.

The Powerball Jackpot is currently estimated at $653 million. If a player wins Wednesday's jackpot, it will be the 8th largest in the Powerball game.

