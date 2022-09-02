Two teen girls arrested, accused of plotting a school shooting in Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ — Two teen girls have been arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting in Kingman, AZ.

On Wednesday, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office got word that multiple students were planning a shooting at Kingman High School.

When deputies arrived they began identifying and talking with individuals that were reportedly involved.

On Thursday, additional security was placed at the school as an investigation was underway.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives made contact with several students and conducted interviews in reference to the allegations.

Two students were identified, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, and found to have been plotting to shoot students at the school, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Both girls were immediately suspended as the investigation continued.

It was later discovered that the two students had relationship issues and said they had been bullied by other students, that they planned to fatally wound.

Authorities say the manner was not specific, but the intent was.

A list was recovered from one of the students that contained the names of 14 students the girls intended to cause harm to.

The parents of those students on the list were notified.

The two teen girls were arrested and are facing charges of making a terrorist threat.

They have been booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility.